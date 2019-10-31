news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Twifo-Praso (C/R), Oct. 31, GNA - The Federation of Persons With Disabilities have called on all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to stop politicizing the disbursements of the Disability Common Fund (DCF).

The Federation described the practice as inhumane and disheartening,

adding that, it was unacceptable that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who had dutifully registered to benefit from the Fund had to be ignored because of their political affiliation.

Mr Eric Seasi, Chairman of the Federation in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District, expressed his frustration at a ceremony to present quantities of items and cash to PWDs in the District at Twifo-Praso.

By law, all MMDAs are required to disburse three percent of the Common Fund to PWDs within their respective jurisdictions, but that seems to be problematic in some cases where some were seen as opponents to whichever political party in power.

Mr Seasi pointed out that the Disability Fund was a social protection intervention aimed at alleviating poverty among persons with disabilities and recommended that the Fund be further increased and disbursed in a timely manner to serve its intended purpose.

He called for immense support and policy guidelines from government and reassured of its zeal to champion engagements towards ensuring the rights of PWDs to access education, employment, health, economic welfare, recreation, justice, information and governance.

Previously known as the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, the Federation, which is a civil society organisation with membership of about three million persons in Ghana, said it would also work assiduously with key partners to advocate for a legislative regime which were sensitive to all PWDs in the country.

Touching on prudent use of items and monies given to PWDs, Mr Seasi, thanked the government and the Assembly for the continuous support to PWDs and encouraged PWDs not to look down on themselves but strive to develop their talents for their benefits.

In all, there are over 1,400 PWDs in the District and the 97 who benefited from the Fund were given either capital support or equipment to expand or start their businesses.

Mr Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the donation was part of efforts by the Assembly to economically empower PWDs and advised against selling the items, but to use them purposefully to enable them to grow their businesses to minimize their financial burden, adding that the Assembly would do follow-ups to check on them.

GNA