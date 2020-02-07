news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – The Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has admonished Christians to be bold and stand by the truth irrespective of their political affiliations.

Prof Martey said there was nothing wrong with Christians engaging in politics, saying, "What was wrong was the neglect of truth due to one's political affiliation."





The former Moderator made these remarks at a public lecture organised by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) on the theme, "The Bible and Politics."

He said the Bible enjoined Christians to be actively involved in how their countries were run.

He said the Bible affirmed God's appointment of leaders, adding that, politics was a means God used to accomplish his will.

"Christians are to seek justice and help those in power, as well as be the voice of the voiceless," he said.

He said the Church needed to play its educational role effectively, educating citizens on their civic responsibilities towards nation building.

Mr Martey, however, called on Ghanaians to support the Electoral Commission (EC) to perform its electoral mandate.

He said the EC was capable of delivering on its mandate if it had the needed support.

Rev. Dr Enoch Aryee-Atta, the General Secretary, BSG, said the lecture was to draw attention to the need to recognise God in all endeavours especially politics.

"In our political system, it is important to acknowledge the blessing of God in our lives as the country prepare for the December elections," he added.

He said the Society had translated the Bible in almost all the Ghanaian languages for easy understanding of God's word, adding that it was the vision of the Society for everybody to get a Bible.

The BSG is a non-denominational Christian organisation with voluntary membership from Christians affiliated to the United Bible Societies, which translate, publish and distribute Bibles at affordable prices.

