By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 28, GNA - Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has warned officials of the district assemblies against clandestine acts that seek to sabotage the implementation of development projects in their areas of jurisdiction.

He said political or personal ambitions of assembly officials, such as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and Coordinating Directors would not be allowed to step in to derail the progress and development of the people in the region.

Addressing MMDCEs and MMDCDs in the region after the signing of their 2020 Performance Contracts in Kumasi, Mr Osei Mensah said the government would not allow selfish interest to override the development of the region.

“We are not going to allow anyone to draw us back; we will not tolerate anything that will sabotage development in the region”, he warned.

He noted that, the performance targets must be met at all cost and called for effective collaboration between the MMDCEs and the MMDCDs to achieve that goal.

Mr Osei Mensah, pointed out that, the code of conduct would be applied to ensure that officials did not go contrary to their duties towards the development of the region.

He stressed the need to release on time resources to people who have been assigned with certain duties in the various assemblies to enable them work according to schedule to achieve targets.

The Minister said the performance contract was crucial and significant since it would encourage them to work extra hard to achieve development goals earmarked for their districts.

The Dean of MMDCEs in the Ashanti region, Mr Joseph Owusu, gave the assurance that the MMDCEs and their Coordinating Directors would continue to work closely together to bring the needed development to the people.

