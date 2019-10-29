news, story, article

Sogakope, Oct. 29, GNA - A total of 146,559 bags of compound fertilizer, 50,000 litters liquid ones, 32,521 bags of hybrid vegetable, maize and rice seeds and 17,140 cashew seedlings, were distributed from 2017 to 2019 in South Tongu District.



The distribution under the Government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) project is intended to boast food sufficiency and export, jobs, poverty reduction and incomes enhancement, had about 30,000 farmers benefiting to date in the area.

Mr. Emmanuel L. Agamah, District Chief Executive (DCE), announced this at a Meet-the-Press briefing on Government flagship programmes and other development projects in Sogakope, in the Volta Region.

The meeting, under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Ministry of Information and replicated in all Assemblies, had traditional rulers, the public and former Assembly Members attending.

Mr. Agamah said an agribusiness company - Fresh Moonlight, formerly Radikal Ghana, was undertaken a massive commercial banana plantation project at Kpotame, near Sogakope under the One District One Factory (1D1F) flagship programme.

He said the farm, expected to boost the country's export and foreign exchange portfolio, would employ hundreds and thousands, directly and indirectly.

The DCE blamed delays on the project on land litigations, adding that with all infrastructures, irrigation layouts and land preparations been completed, planting would start soon.

He appealed to traditional rulers and land owners to help resolve disputes on land acquisition, saying it was a key drawback to investment, project implementation and job creation.

Mr. Agamah gave a pictorial presentation of about 30 projects including classroom blocks, water closet toilets and bathrooms, boreholes, CHPs Compounds, Doctors' and Police staff quarters, market rehabilitations, a business resource center and road spot improvements at levels of completion in the area done in the past three years.

The facilities, including inherited ones, were cited at Sogakope, St. Catherine, Dabala and Combo Senior High Schools, and in Dorkploame, Dendo, Atsieve, Hlevi, Fieve, Sogakope, Tefle Dzodome, Kua, Adutor, Tordzinu, Amedorme, Dabala, Kpotame-Agorgbe and Dalive-Torzikpota communities.

Mr. Agamah said 6,312 students, including 3,310 females, benefited under the Free Senior High School programme in the four second cycle schools in the area in the 2018/19 year, reliving parents of fee payments and indirectly empowering the families financially.

He said a total of 220 youths were working under the Youth Employment Programme and Nation Builders Corp, while a total of 66 Basic schools, 10 more than before, were under the School Feeding Programme, benefiting 17,247 pupils.

He said an amount of GH¢ 1,176,689 was disbursed to 4,480 Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty beneficiaries from 2017 to date including 1,366 new entrants in 2018/19, while a total of GH¢ 279,546 worth of livelihood support packages were donated to 224 People With Disability (PWD) same periods.

The DCE lamented the apathy of even big cooperate entities including hotels in the payment of taxes, property rates and business operating permits in the area, disclosing the Assembly so far met only 28 percent of its 2019 annual internal revenue (IGF) target and appealed for cooperation with the Assembly.

Mr. Agamah said the 19-kilometer Agave-Afedume-Adzake-Agbeve road linking several communities to the Accra-Aflao Highway at Tefle-Kodzi would be tarred as soon as the funding was secured.

