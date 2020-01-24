news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakope (VR), Jan. 24, GNA - The South Tongu District Assembly will elect a new Presiding Member for the eighth Assembly after 10 days following two rounds of voting without a winner.

Five contestants for the position of a Presiding Member, Madam Victoria Dzeklo, Mr. Edward Kekeni, Mr Christian Tordzro, Mr Rapheal Darkpo and Mr Mensah Kudzo failed to attain the 40 votes minimum required to get a winner for the position.

Madam Victoria Dzaklo who got 19 votes and Mr. Edward Kekeni, 25 votes were the only contestants that got the highest votes in the first round of voting and were selected for another round of election.

The two contestants failed to get the 40 votes maximum in the second round of election with Madam Dzaklo garnering 32 votes and Mr. Edward Kekeni, 25 votes.

The election took place at South Tongu District Assembly after a one-hour break immediately the Assembly was inaugurated by Mr. Derek Oduro, Deputy Minister for Defence.

The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission.

