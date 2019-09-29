news, story, article

Peki (V/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Ernest Patrick Kojo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE), South Dayi, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the South Dayi Constituency.



He polled 187 out of 309 of total vote cast to beat his only contender, Mr Lovely David Davis, who polled 118 votes, with four rejected ballots.

Mr Mallet said the victory was for the Party and called for unity so they could champion its agenda to win the 2020 elections.

“We have a task ahead not only for South Dayi but also for the President to win 2020 elections, therefore we must all come together as one Party and one family to ensure that we achieve the goal," he stated.

The DCE said his main focus was to continue to initiate numerous social interventions to create jobs for the people, especially the youth to improve their standard of living.

Mr Mallet said plans were afoot to improve the road network in the District to ensure accelerated socioeconomic development to transform the lives of the people.

He congratulated his contender, saying he would work closely with him because the victory of the Party would be achieved through the total cooperation of members.

Mr Davis, on his part, congratulated the DCE for winning the primaries, saying “he has done his home-work well," and pledged to support him at all times.

