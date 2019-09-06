news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Sept 6, GNA - The Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA), a network of Christian scholars, church leaders and other Christian professionals, has called for calm among nations, especially Nigerians and Zambians affected by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The ACAA, which is headed by the Reverend Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a Lecturer at the Department of Religious Affairs, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, said, Nigerian and Zambian citizens did not need to retaliate by attacking South Africans in their countries.

“The way to go is not to say that you have killed us and so we are also going to kill you. You have destroyed our shops, so we are also going to destroy your shops. We must find a more civilised way of responding”, Rev Opuni-Frimpong said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

“We are also admonishing that nobody should use social media platforms to incite people to respond to the attacks, especially in Ghana and in other African countries.

“The South African Government must do more on what is happening in her country, Rev Opuni-Frimpong stated.

He reminded South African of the various roles countries like Nigeria and Ghana played in the fight against apartheid in the 1980s, where Ghanaian moneys were used to train some South Africans in Ghanaian universities for them to acquire better education.

According to him, the xenophobic phenomenon in South Africa was not a new thing, as same attacks were meted out to African migrants in that country in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2018 and currently in 2019, and nothing deterring was done to the perpetrators.

He said it was not just good enough for the South African government to just condemn and make open statements of “investigating the attacks; but we don’t hear the report of the investigations, we don’t hear of any sanctions, we don’t hear of any punishments for the citizens who perpetuate such attacks.”

The Reverend Minister said beyond the condemnation, South Africa must do more, because many South African business people were also in other African nations exploring business opportunities in countries like Nigeria, Ghana and many others.

He said such businesses and people were being protected by other governments and so the South African government had a duty to protect other nationals that were also working in that country.

