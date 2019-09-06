news, story, article

Accra, Sept 6, GNA - The Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, said South Africa should find a more civilised way in dealing with “illegal migrants” instead of allowing its citizens to attack them.

He urged the South African Government to also use its immigration laws and protocols to deal with illegal migrants and settlers, and not to allow its citizens to attack other Africans who “once upon a time” helped them fight apartheid, “you don’t kill them”.

Speaking in an Interview with the Ghana News Agency on behalf of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA), as its Chief Executive Officer, Rev Opuni-Frimpong asked the South African government to find a way of re-orienting its citizens about how other African nationals were invited by the Government to help that country, especially during the Apartheid period.

He said even in the present times, South Africa still needed other nationals and businesses in the spirit of bilateral relations, to operate within its economy as other South African businesses operated in other African countries, including; Ghana and Nigeria.

He, also expressed regret that such attacks of other blacks in South Africa had already attracted repressive effects in other African countries, where businesses belonging to South Africans were being attacked.

He called on South Africa, as a strong state, to move in quickly to use its state institutions- the police and military to intervene and put a stop to the attacks.

He urged the migrants in South Africa to listen to their respective embassies and remain calm, until proper solutions were found.

