By Stanley Awalime, GNA

Sogakofe (VR), Mar. 01, GNA - Mr. Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, alias Mac Greenline, the Assemblyman for Sogakope South Electoral Area has been shot dead at his residence at midnight on Sunday by some unknown assailants.

Neighbours of Mr. Adzahli told the Ghana News Agency that they heard noise from the house at about 0100 hours, followed by several gunshots.

According to them, they found Mr. Adzahli and his wife in a pool of blood when they rushed to the scene. They rushed them to the Sogakofe District Hospital where Mr. Adzahli was confirmed dead.

His wife is however responding to treatment.

Mr Adzahli was the owner of Mac Greenline ventures, a mobile phone shop in Sogakope.

A police source confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing, calling on the public to volunteer information.

GNA