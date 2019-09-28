news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Sept. 28, GNA - Primaries will not be held in six out of the 18 constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta region.

This follows the Party's declaration of aspirants in those areas unopposed.

They are; Hohoe-Mr John Peter Amewu; Ketu North- Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi; Ho Central-Mr Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah; Akatsi North-Mr Simon Peter Kofi Owusu; Agotime-Ziope-Mr John Kwaku Amenya and Adaklu-Mr Raybon Evans Anyadi.

Mr Samuel Attachie-Anku, Deputy Volta Regional Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said elections in three other Constituencies, namely, Kpando, Anlo and Afadjato South were placed on hold but failed to assign reasons.

He said that tentatively, elections would held in 12 constituencies to battle for the slot to represent the Party in next year's parliamentary elections.

The Deputy Regional Secretary said about 5,000 delegates would be involved in the elections, which would comprise Founding Fathers, Patrons, Elders, Constituency and polling station executives.

He expected the exercise to be peaceful to demonstrate the Party’s readiness for 2020 general election.

Meanwhile, checks by the Ghana News Agency indicated that the primaries will start at 0900hours and close at 1600 hours.

GNA