By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (UW), Jan. 31, GNA - The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has inaugurated an 11-member taskforce to complement the duties of the assembly in ensuring peace, security and law abiding among citizens in the area.

The initiave formed part of the assembly's measures to improve on performance in areas of revenue collection, sanitation and enforcement of by-laws among others in the municipality.

The taskforce team comprised: Mr Tangia Tongu Nashirudeen as the Commander, Mr Kanton Mahama Bashiru as the Secretary and Mr Bayia Rashid as Treasurer.

The rest included; Mr Daala Narima, Mr Borsu Borsutie Suglo, Mr Issah Bawine, Mr Sagbul Bashiru, Mr Braimah Baluwie Tinwie, Mr Jagbe Tontie Thomas, Mr Kanton Luri Kamil and Mr Longi Stephen.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at the inaugural ceremony urged the taskforce team to act responsibly according to the rule of law and within the mandates of the assembly.

“From today onwards, I want to assure you that you are part of the assembly. When you go and sit somewhere and someone is talking about the assembly don’t say you are not part of us..." he said.

Mr Nanyua said a training session would be organised for the taskforce to take them through certain professional conducts to enable them “fit into the job” ahead of the numerous tasks ahead of them.

Mr Rodger Nabiebakye, the Sissala East Municipal Coordinating Director, said the formation of the taskforce was timely, particularly as the assembly prepares to embark on some demolition exercises and enforcement of some sanitation bye-laws in the area very soon.

“Looking at the Sissala East municipality, areas that have to do with revenue generation, decongestion especially with regard to unauthorized structures, arresting and impounding of stray animals, curbing indiscriminate disposal of refuse among others, we really need a taskforce to assist us to be able to do that”, he stressed.

He said the taskforce would be able to assist departmental heads and other municipal officials to accomplish their “set goals and objectives”.

He, however, cautioned the public and stakeholders not to maltreat the taskforce members or treat them with disdain when using them to carry out tasks in their respective field of activities.

