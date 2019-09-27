news, story, article

Shama (WR), Sept 27. GNA - Mr. Joseph Amoah, District Chief Executive for Shama has stated that the district assembly will implement all outstanding programmes before the house dissolves on 7th October.

Speaking at a budget approval meeting in Shama, he said issues such as enrolling some youth of the district in vocational and technical training, taking legal action against state housing company for their reluctance in paying their property rate, beefing up staff strength and fuel allowances for assembly members effective next year would all be implemented before the house was dissolved.

Mr Amoah who also spoke about his three years in office, mentioned that, a major challenge he faced in his tenure of office was that of chieftaincy disputes.

He explained that chieftaincy disputes hindered progress since the traditional rulers would have to approve projects, release lands for the projects to be implemented and also avail their subjects for community engagements.

Mr Amoah therefore appealed to the Western Regional House of Chiefs to intervene in the chieftaincy disputes in the district since they had no paramount chief in the area now.

He commended the DISEC, which he is the chairman for its ability to successfully handle the major chieftaincy disputes and prevented them from escalating, noting that no area could develop in a state of insecurity.

Mr Amoah said a number of developmental projects were undertaken in the areas of education, health and sports stressing that it was all possible because of the peaceful environment.

Mr Amoah expressed his gratitude to assembly members for their unwavering support during his tenure of office.

"I cherish the cooperation you gave me in my tenure of office even though there were some frictions, I wish all assembly members well in their various endeavors after 17th December especially those who will be renewing their mandates will continue to serve your districts and mother Ghana and I wish you all the best in the years ahead.”

