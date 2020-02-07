news, story, article

By Evans Quayson, GNA



Shama(WR), Feb. 7, GNA - Mr. Joe Ghartey, the Railway Development Minister and Member of Parliament for Essikado/Ketan has called on assembly members to be mindful that they form a critical part of Governance and must work hard to ensure development at local levels.

"You have a role to play in ensuring that the government delivers on its promises to Ghanaians and your inauguration as assembly members is another important milestone towards our decentralisation and local governance objectives."

Mr Gharty was speaking at the recent inaugural ceremony for the 17 elected Assemblies and eight Unit Committee Members of the Shama district, in accordance with the Constitution to lead the development aspirations of the district.

He said the functions of District Assemblies as provided under sections 12(1) and 13 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), include; the formulation and execution of plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilisation of resources for the overall development of the District.

He therefore charged them to advance the implementation of Government programmes in the Coordinated programme of Economic and social Development Policies.

The Minister entreated the Assembly to use its by-Laws to enforce compliance in sanitation management and environmental health standards to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

The Assembly is to explore other avenues for the creation of employment for people, particularly the youth.

Mr Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive of Shama said the predecessors of the Assembly during their tenure left a good legacy in the areas of infrastructural development, setting up organisational culture, bringing governance to the doorsteps of the people and revenue mobilisation among others.

He said inspite of their achievement, much more needed to be done, "The Assembly is about a decade old and still grappling with challenges. Our community infrastructure, such as schools, health facilities, roads, water and others need to be improved."

"I have no doubt that the fourth Assembly can actualize the vision of the Assembly of being the gateway to the Western Region, where the best comes from with enhanced socio-economic opportunity for the electorates".

