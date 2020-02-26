news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi- Waiwso (W/N), Feb. 26, GNA - Seven aspirants have filed their nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in three Constituencies of the Western North Region.



Mr Samuel Kofi Abiaw, Regional Secretary who told the GNA, said six of the aspirants were males with one female.

He also disclosed that three people, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the incumbent MP who doubles as the Regional Minister, Mr Christopher Addea, former Member of Parliament and Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, former BOST MD filed to contest the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Constiuency.

He said Dr Kwaku Afriyie incumbent MP, Mr Martin Bonye and Mrs Golly Antwi Bosiako, Regional women Organizer for the Party also filed to contest the Sefwi- Waiwso Constituency, with Mr Alex Tetteh MP for Sefwi –Akontombra is the only person to file at Sefwi- Akontombra at the close of nominations.

Mr Abiaw said the aspirants would be vetted on Friday 28, February 2020 and asked the aspirants and their supporters to run a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks in order to ensure peace and unity before during and after the primaries.

GNA