news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Yendi, N/R, Oct 29, GNA - The Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo together with some delegations on Monday paid courtesy calls on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, and other traditional leaders in the Northern Region.

This formed part of his three-day visit to the Northern Region to educate citizens on the Ghana Beyond Aid (GBA) project as well as solicit and harness their views and concerns on how to improve on the project.

The Ghana Beyond Aid is a national and non-partisan initiative which aims at helping to ensure effective harnessing of the country's resources and deploying them effectively and efficiently for rapid economic development and social transformation.

Mr Osafo-Maafo addressing the Ya-Na in Yendi, said GBA was the vision of government and will seek to encourage all citizens to have a change in attitude and work ethics to help boost productivity in the country devoid of external support.

He said the country was blessed with lots of resources, but its development rate was slow and that efforts needed to be put in place to help put the resources into productive use.

Mr Osafo-Maafo called on the Ya Naa and citizens in the region to support the government in realising its vision.

The Ya Naa Abubakari Mahama II, assured the Minister of his support to make the government's vision a reality.

He said access to quality education was a challenge in the area and as part of his efforts to enhance the quality of education, he acquired 500 acres land for the establishment of a satellite campus of the University for Development Studies in the Yendi area and appealed to the Minister for support in developing the satellite campus.

He appealed to the Minister to use his outfit to help lobby for more boreholes for the Yendi area to help ensure that the citizens had equitable access to potable water, especially during the dry season.

The Senior Minister and his entourage would be visiting the Chiefs of Mion, Savelugu and Tolon to sensitise the chiefs on the GBA project.

GNA