By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Kumawu (Ash), Jan 31, GNA - Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti, has pledged the support of local government actors to meet the crucial and expected goals of the newly-constituted District Assembly.

“Stakeholders such as traditional council, the clergy and other opinion leaders in the District, are ready with the political and administrative will, to coordinate and support the Assembly Members to promote and buttress productive activities and social development in the District,” he affirmed.

The DCE, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kumawu, said he would work in unison with the stakeholders to remove any obstacles to the Assembly’s initiative and development.

He rallied the newly-elected Assembly Members to lobby the Assembly to bring socio-economic development projects to their electoral areas for improvement in their living standards.

“By doing this, you will only be on the path of executing your core mandates, which among others, enjoined you to strategise for the effective mobilisation of resources needed for the overall development of their respective electoral areas,” the DCE added.

Mr Addai Agyekum also called for sustainable harmony and cohesion between the Assembly Members and the District’s Management Team of the Assembly for a peaceful tenure during which they could execute real, qualitative development for the people.

Also speaking to the GNA, Nana Antwi Agyei II, the new Presiding Member of the Assembly admonished them to be professional and focus on the development agenda of their respective areas to win the trust of the people.

The 60-year-old PM, who is also the Akwamuhene of the Sekyere Traditional area in the District, asked them to work in unity and harmony, for a fruitful and successful tenure.

