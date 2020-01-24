news, story, article

Deborah Osei-Twum/Bright Asamoah, GNA



Takoradi, Jan 24, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has sworn in 36 newly elected members and 17 government appointees to steer affairs of the Assembly towards accelerated social and economic growth for the next four years.

Addressing the 53-member Assembly at the inaugural session on Thursday, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, appealed to the newly constituted Assembly to engage chiefs, opinion leaders and the youth for holistic development of their communities.

He also called on the members to adopt innovative ways of mobilising resources to increase Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Assembly.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, said shoring up the Assembly’s IGF was the guaranteed way to fund specific development projects for improved livelihoods.

He also said increase in IGF mobilisation would automatically reflect in the allowances Assembly Members would receive and the kind of development that could be undertaken at the local level inuring to the people’s benefit.

He advised that management of the Assembly capitalised on advantages of the digital address system and property registration to accumulate property rates for increased revenue.

The Minister was not happy about the sprouting of slums and unwarranted buildings in the Metropolis in recent times, and called on the Assembly to coordinate with the MCE to ensure compliance with building regulations.

The Assembly members were urged to prioritize waste management and sanitation through passage and enforcement of by-laws to ensure compliance in order to rid the Metropolis of filth.

They were also called on to “dutifully” execute their mandate since they played vital roles in ensuring that government delivered on its promises to citizens.

Mr Akyea said: “Unity is key towards delivering on your mandate. It is not backbiting…It is how you reduce the poverty among your people.”

