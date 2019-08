news, story, article

By Gideon Assinu, GNA



Sege (G/A), Aug 25, GNA - Mr Christian Korletey Otuteye, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has been retained by delegates to contest the 2020 general election on the Party's ticket.

Mr Otuteye won the keenly contested race with 406 votes, whilst his opponent Mr Daniel Kissieh Bessey had 299 votes.

There were four rejected ballots.

Total number of delegates was 717.

GNA