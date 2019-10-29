news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Sefwi Wiawso (WNR), Oct 29, GNA – A total of 4,450 students have gained admission into four Senior High Schools in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality, under President Akufo Addo’s government flagship programme of Free SHS.

The Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School admitted 1,469, Sefwi Wiawso Senior High Technical School, 715, St Joseph Senior High School, 846, and Asawinso Senior High School admitted 1,420 students.

Mr Louis Owusu-Agyepong, Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made this known at the first ever ‘Meet the Press series’ held at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region.

Touching on agriculture, the MCE said under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Programme, 2,224 farmers have been engaged in maize, rice, pepper and tomatoes farming.

He said 5,000 coconut and 20,000 oil palm seedlings have been raised for 670 farmers, under the government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme, while six communities in the Municipality were benefiting from the one million dollars per Constituency Project (IPEP).

The MCE said Asawinso, Dwinase and Mpoman Markets have been provided with modern toilet facilities, while Anyinabrem, Datano and Aboduam are benefiting from Solar–powered Mechanized Boreholes to solve their water problems, adding that a ware house was also under construction at Aboduam.

Under the One District One Factory, (IDIF) project, the MCE indicated that in 2020 a Cocoa Processing Factory, estimated to cost 100 million dollars would be sited at Sefwi Wiawso.

According to him after completion of the Factory it would produce Cocoa Butter, Soap, Pomade, Natural Cocoa Cake, Cocoa Powder and Cocoa Liquor for both local and foreign markets.

The MCE said the Assembly on its own, was intensifying efforts to improve upon its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) by instituting an additional market day to the current two market days.

The meeting, which reviewed the Assembly’s performance over two and half years under President Nana Akufo Addo’s government, was attended by Security Agencies, Heads of Department, Assembly Staff, Social and Business Groups, a cross section of the public with the Media as the center of attraction.

GNA