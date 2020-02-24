news, story, article

Sefwi Wiawso (WN/R), Feb. 22, GNA - A 10-member District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) for the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly, has been inaugurated with a call on Ghanaians to avail themselves for the successful conduct of the 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



Mr. Louis Owusu-Agyepong, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) made the call at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, when he performed the inaugural ceremony of the Committee.

He said modern development trends, makes the provision of an authentic, reliable and updated data very inevitable for the effective execution of the national developmental agenda and therefore urged all the people in the Municipality and Ghanaians in general to individually and collectively contribute positively to make exercise successful when the time comes.

The Western North Regional Statistician, Mr Richard Sackey briefed the public on the roles and responsibilities of the DCIC and other stakeholders involved in the Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise.

He disclosed that census night was scheduled for 28 June 2020, and urged all the people in the area to brace themselves up for this all important national exercise.

For his part, Mr Therson Kofi Mintah, the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Census Officer, pledged the commitment of his outfit and that of the Municipal Coordinating Directorate to ensure a successful census and urged all stakeholders in the area, to offer their maximum support and cooperation in that regard.

The Sefwi Wiawso DCIC is made up of the Municipal Coordinating Director, The Municipal Census Officer, Municipal Planning Officer and the Municipal Director of Health Services.

Others include, the Municipal Director of Education, the Municipal National Commission on Civic Education Director, the Municipal Information Officer and three representatives from the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Authority.

GNA