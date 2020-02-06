news, story, article

Sefwi-Akontombra (W/N) Feb 6, GNA - Polling station executives and Electoral area Coordinators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi- Akontombra Constituency have picked nomination forms on behalf of Mr Alex Djonoboah Tetteh, the incumbent MP to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Mr Alfred Owusu,Aprutu Electoral area coordinator, who led the polling station executives and coordinators to pick the forms for the member of Parliament, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akontombra Said, the MP has performed creditably well and had the capacity to retain the seat for the NPP.

He said Mr Tetteh won the seat for the first time for the NPP and it would not be fair to present a new candidate who did not have a good record to match the NDC in the constituency.

Mr Owusu also revealed that the good performance of Mr Tetteh convinced some NDC faithful in the constituency to defect to the NPP.

He said many of the youth were employed in all sectors due to the lobbying skills of Mr Tetteh and that many students also benefitted from the government scholarship that never happened in the area.

Mr Harry Addo, Constituency Secretary advised the rank and file of the party to unite in order to win more votes for the MP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December general election.

He also advised party supporters to educate the electorates on the good policies and programmes the government had put in place and its impact on the area in general and the beneficiaries in particular.

This, Mr Addo noted would convince many people to vote to retain the NPP in power.

