Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - Doyen’s Leverage, a private security content provider, has expressed readiness to partner the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to sensitise Ghanaians on the basic safety tips in the electioneering.

Mr George Dosoo Doyen, the Executive Director of Doyen’s Leverage, made this known when he signed a partnership agreement with eCampus LLC, a digital platform provider in Accra.

He said the country, over the years, had witnessed violent skirmishes during electioneering, hence the need for the NCCE to educate the electorate on safety measures in the event of any eventuality.

He said his organisation would work with the NCCE if it came forward with that request in order to protect the citizenry from unwarranted attacks and injuries during the electioneering.

The partnership agreement would enable the two institutions to provide basic safety and investigative information to the ordinary Ghanaian to protect them from attacks.

The agreement would enable Doyen’s Leverage to download its Safety Awareness Programme (SAP) Contents onto eCampus’ digital platform for easy accessibility.

It would also help in conscientizing the people to develop expertise so as to identify potential security threats and comply with safety standards.

The partnership would be renewed bi-annually and expected to widen their audiences and promote the safety of Ghanaians nationwide and beyond.

Mr Doyen said last year his outfit undertook safety awareness programmes in 38 institutions nationwide, including the Bank of Ghana, Parliament House, Ghana Police Service, churches and other corporate bodies, reaching up to 38,000 people.

It also offered training on professional intelligence and investigative training courses such as Corporate Security and Safety, Investigative Body Language, Search Techniques, Risk Management and Supervising, Crime Scene Management and Professional Private Investigator to corporate organisations and individuals.

“We feel that it should be possible to give this safety information to every ordinary Ghanaian wherever they are, whether at home, workplace, market or anywhere,” he said.

He said it was taking a cue from the Government’s digitisation agenda and believed that the move would awaken and enhance people’s security consciousness.

On the other hand, eCampus is a digital learning and technology platform used to distribute content in formats that make it easy for one to read, listen, watch and practice and makes learning more easier, which is adaptive, personalized and de-formal.

Mr Cecil Senna Nutakor, the Founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of eCampus, told the Ghana News Agency that since people have difficulty reading content, the platform made it much easier to read, watch and practice at their.

Therefore the partnership with Doyen’s Leverage would enable more people to know about safety tips and ensure the safety of people in their communities.

Mr Nutakor said it had developed digital contents for junior and senior high schools, nursing and teacher training colleges, universities and corporate organisations.

The partnership between the two organisations would widen their audiences and promote the safety of people nationwide and beyond.

He said for a topic like “Personal or Fire Safety,” for instance, the firm had sufficient information and illustrations on its digital platform that one could read, listen and watch like a podcast.

He said there were questions and answers on the platform that enabled someone to test himself or herself before going for standardised or licensure examinations, with 75 per cent chances of remembering whatever he or she learnt.

