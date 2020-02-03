news, story, article

Konongo-Odumase (Ash), Feb. 03, GNA - The Asante-Akim Central Municipal Assembly, has unanimously elected Mr. Samuel Ohemeng as Presiding Member (PM), after two unsuccessful rounds voting to produce a PM on the day the Assembly was inaugurated.



Mr. Ohemeng needed only one vote to win the election after polling 25 votes instead of the 26 required to secure two-thirds of the 36 member Assembly on January 23 when the Assembly was inaugurated.

His only contender, Mr. Felix Amakye polled 11 votes, forcing the meeting to be adjourned to another date within 10 days.

There was however no contest when the Assembly reconvened for another round of voting as Mr. Amakye pulled out of the race to pave way for a Yes or No vote over Mr. Ohemeng.

Just after the two contestants were called for the process to commence, Mr. Amakye told the Assembly that he was no more contesting and urged those who voted for him to endorse Mr. Ohemeng in the interest the development of the Municipality.

All the 36 members present voted Yes to confirm Mr. Ohemeng as the PM of the Assembly amidst wild jubilation.

Mr. Ohemeng, after being declared the PM elect commended Mr. Amakye and the entire Assembly for the confidence reposed in him and promised to provide an all-inclusive stewardship in line with the vision of the Assembly.

He called for the support of his colleague Assembly members to execute the developmental agenda of the Assembly for the benefit of the people.

Mrs. Susan Akomeah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Mr. Anyimadu Antwi, the Member of Parliament (MP), applauded the Assembly for unanimously endorsing the PM.

They were of the firm believe that the new Assembly would work with a united front to bring the needed development to the people of Asante-Akim Central.

GNA