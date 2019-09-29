news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Awiam (GAR), Sept 29, GNA - Newly elected parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Mr Alexander L. Martey, says the incumbent MP, Mr Sam George Nartey will lose sleep over him.



Mr Martey, 44 years old Presidential Staffer was declared the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the area after polling 269 votes compared to the 207 his contender, Madam Rita Addotey during the party's parliamentary primaries in the orphan constituency on Saturday.

According to him, because of his victory, Mr Sam George who is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP would not afford enough sleep because he would snatch the seat from him.

"From today, Sam George won't sleep because of me, I know his urge to sleep will vanish from today as I am coming like an hyena, "he stated.

Sending a message to the MP he added that "you are my brother but to tell you the truth, this time I think its over, you have to hand over the seat. In 2020, this constituency won't be for the NDC again".

He thanked the delegates, his campaign team and the constituency executives for the trust reposed in him while acknowledging the fierce contest his contender gave him.

Madam Addotey, on her part, congratulated Mr Martey and thanked the delegates for their choice.

Ningo-Prampram Constituency has been the stronghold of the NDC since 1992, a monopoly the NPP would cherish to break.

GNA