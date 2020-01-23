news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Prampram (GAR), Jan. 23, GNA - Mr Nartey Sam George, Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, says he would petition the Local Government Minister over the number of government appointees to the Assembly.

Mr Sam George, during the inaugural service of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, indicated that the government appointees were supposed to be seven instead of 10.

He explained that the number did not conform to the 30 per cent required in accordance with Act 242 (D) of the 1992 constitution.

According to him, "Since the Assembly has 22 elected members, one MP and one District Chief Executive, we will have a total of 24 therefore 30 percent of that will be 7.2".

He added that since the constitution stipulated that the appointees should not be more than 30 percent, it was obvious that the appointees should be seven rather than the 10 as sworn in.

He therefore announced that he would officially notify the sector Minister about the anomaly adding that there was a High Court ruling on a similar issue.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, addressing the issue, said the MP verbally raised the issue but he asked him to put it in official writing which he was yet to do.

Mr Doku added that the MP's calculation was inaccurate as his checks with the consultant of the Ministry indicated that the number must be 10 not seven saying that had always been the norm.

He therefore challenged the MP to petition the Ministry over the matter or resort to the law courts for intervention.

