By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - A 33-year-old sales executive of Forewin Ghana Limited has been granted a GH¢20,000.00 bail for allegedly stealing GH¢27,542.00 belonging to the institution.

Two people are to stand as sureties for Setor Worchie, who pleaded not guilty to dishonestly appropriating the amount.

He will make his next appearance on November 19.

Police Chief Inspector William Kojo Boateng told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Nash Aryeetey that the complainant in the case is the security officer of Forewin Ghana Limited, at the North Industrial Area in Accra, where Worchie is also a sales executive.

He said from January to April this year, the accused person was given a number of Beko electrical products valued at GH¢27,542.00 to be supplied to the company’s customers at Opera Square.

Chief Inspector Boateng said after distributing the items, he was given monies to be paid to his employer but he failed to do so.

The Prosecution said one Mr Reuben Sarpong, also a sales and marketing officer of the company and a witness in the case, made a follow-up to the customers to ascertain the delay in paying those monies.

He then discovered that the customers had long paid the money and therefore armed with this information, a report was made to the Kaneshie Police, which led to Worchie’s arrest.

He said in his caution statement, he admitted the offence and refunded GH¢5,400.00.

