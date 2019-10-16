news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Amponsah , (C/R), Oct. 16, GNA - The inhabitants of Nyamendam/Amponsah and Wawase Electoral Area have appealed to the Minister of Energy Minister of Energy, Mr. Peter Amewu to use his good offices to have an electrification project in their area completed.



According to the inhabitants, the Ministry of Energy’s Rural Electrification Project (REP), which started in 2017 in two of the communities have stalled.

This came to light, when Madam Fasilatu Raji, an ex-Assemblywoman for Amponsah/ Nyamendam and Wawase Electoral area who is seeking re-election interacted with the residents at separate meetings to know their challenges.

The meeting also afforded the residents the opportunity to express their displeasure about the on-going developmental projects in the area especially the electrification project.

According to them, 26 small towns were connected to the National grid.

Madam Raji said Contractor brought cables and transformers and erected poles, but left without laying the cables.

She said the delay in connecting them to the national grid sparked agitations and anxiety among the residents, adding that it would be sad to wait till 2020 elections before electricity would be provided.

The ex-Assemblywoman said, through her efforts, over 150 people in the two communities benefited from LEAP, while others were registered to be hooked onto the programme.

Ms. Raji whose first term in office ended in October 7, 2019 hoped to lobby for many projects including; potable water, reshaping of bad roads and the renovation of classrooms to enable the people receive quality living standards when re-elected.

GNA