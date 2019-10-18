news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA,



Tamale, 0ct.18 GNA – Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, on Thursday inaugurated the technical sub-committees for the Regional Election Security Taskforce (RESTF) towards the December election and referendum.

The Regional Minister in an inaugural address, called on the Security Agencies to provide the necessary security before, during and after the election and Referendum to maintain the peace in the Northern region.

He urged members of the committees to assist the Electoral Commission (EC) in the planning and execution of the election processes to enable them to conduct a peaceful election.

DCOP Felix Fosu–Agyeman, Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander, noted that, the National Election Security Task Force (NESTF), The Regional Election Security Task Force (RESTF) and the District Election Security Task Force (DESTF) would be reactivated to ensure early and effective planning and execution of the December 2019 elections, referendum, and the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the RESTF is required to nominate a minimum of ten Senior Officers for a Joint Operations Centre, including Media and Communication Personnel, Mobilization and Deployment, Transport and Logistics, draw up Terms of Reference for the working groups and ensure Intelligence, Legal, Investigation and Prosecution layouts as well as Ballot Security.

GNA