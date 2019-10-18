news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - The Accra Regional Elections’ Security Taskforce has been inaugurated with a call on Ghanaians to comport themselves in the upcoming elections to maintain the peace the nation is enjoying.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Frederick Adu Anim, the Accra Regional Police Commander, who made the call, called on all to be law abiding in not only the District Assemblies’ Elections but also the referendum and the 2020 general elections.

This was made during an interaction with the media in Accra on Thursday.

Observe all the electoral laws, elections is not a fight, if you do not understand anything, go to the appropriate authorities, DCOP Anim said.

He cautioned trouble makers to stay away from places designated for the exercises else, the law would deal ruthlessly with them.

Mr Anim said as the Electoral Commission is planning on how to conduct the exercises, it is incumbent on the taskforce to help bring about peace and urged the public to play their part to maintain the peaceful atmosphere.

The taskforce, which was inaugurated by Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Deputy Regional Minister, is made up of heads of all the security agencies.

