By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Aug 24, GNA - Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Saturday cast his vote in the Korley-Klottey Constituency parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The candidates contesting the parliamentary primaries in the Korley-Klottey Constituency include Dr Zenator Agyeman Rawlings, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area and daughter of former President Rawlings.

The rest are Mr Leeford Quarshie and Mr Muhamad Bashiru Nii Armah Alema.

More than 1,400 delegates are expected cast their votes in the Constituency.

Former President Rawlings urged delegates to conduct themselves appropriately in the Parties parliamentary primaries and make it a success for the NDC.

He further urged the delegates to avoid allowing money to influence their decision in voting a particular candidate to represent the Party in the Constituency.

