news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Aug. 25, GNA – Wa Central delegates have once again voted massively to retain Alhaji Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, in the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Primary election in Wa.

Alhaji Pelpuo who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central, polled a total of 789 votes out of a total of 1,369 valid ballots casts to beat his closest rival, Alhaji Duogu Yakubu, who also polled 287 votes.

The other candidates, namely; Dr Sharif Mahmud Khalid and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu also polled 172 and 121 votes respectively with two rejected ballots.

Addressing the media after the official declaration by the Electoral Commission, Alhaji Pelpuo thanked the delegates for reposing their confidence in him to lead the party for the fifth time in the Wa Central Constituency.

He said the real victory would be in 2020 and urged all to rally behind him in order to ensure the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) so they could together celebrate that victory.

The incumbent MP said the 2016 elections, which he won by 571 votes margin was his weakest ever and attributed that to an internal wrangling.

“We have overcome all those challenges and this time we are going to increase the margin to thousands as we use to do in the past”, he said.

Alhaji Pelpuo noted that he would work to ensure that the youth got more jobs and the business minded persons got more support and opportunities to enable them expand or develop their business ideas.

GNA