By Edward Williams, GNA



Kadjebi (O/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, has won the Akan Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



Mr Bawa polled 356 votes out of 499 total votes cast while Mr Isaac Akan Dzamefe had 133 votes, and Mr Tanko Isifu Yakubu got six votes. Four ballots were rejected.

Mr Bawa expressed gratitude to the delegates and promised to work with the other aspirants to win the seat for the NPP.

Mr Dzamefe said even though the contest did not go in his favour, he will support Mr Bawa to plan and strategies toward the 2020 general election to win the parliamentary seat for the NPP.

Mr Awal Rabui, NPP Chairman, Akan Constituency, lauded the security personnel for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere.

He called on supporters of the various candidates to unite and win power for the Party in 2020.

