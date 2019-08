news, story, article

Accra, Aug 24, GNA - Mr Rashid Mubarak (Ras Mubarak), Member of Parliament for Kumbungu has lost the slot to Dr Hamza Adam who polled a total of 401 votes at the close of the Saturday polls.



The incumbent MP polled 278 votes as the first casulty, while the third candidate polled 81 votes.

Ghana News Agency Correspondent stated that provisional results indicated nine ballots were rejected.

GNA