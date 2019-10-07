news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Kumbungu (N/R), Oct 07, GNA – Mr Ras Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu in the Northern Region, has constructed two boreholes for two communities in the area to ensure they have access to potable water.



The mechanised boreholes constructed at Begu and Zugu communities, with two poly tank reservoirs have eight outlets each and an extension to ensure that many people could fetch the water at any point in time.

The people, especially women and pupils of the two communities used to walk long distances in search of water for their various house chores and other activities hence the intervention.

Mr Mubarak, who visited the communities at the weekend to hand over the boreholes to the residents, expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti Government for sponsoring the projects in the communities.

He expressed joy that the system had been fitted with a number of taps to make access to water easy, saying “for now, women who spend longer time searching for water in the middle of the night are now relieved”.

He assured his constituents of more of such facilities and said “currently, two mosques are in the pipeline; one at Dalun and the other at Dimanzong in the Gbullung area as part of efforts to address some of their needs”.

Mr Mubarak encouraged the people to take good care of the boreholes to extend the lifespan of the equipment so that they would continue to support their water needs.

Mr Mohammed Abdulai, an Elder from the Zugu community thanked the MP and funders of the project for the relentless efforts in addressing their critical needs by providing the water.

