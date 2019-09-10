news, story, article

Wa, Sept 10, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday opened the exhibition of voters’ register in 1,054 polling stations in Upper West Region, but some Centres recorded low turnout due to heavy showers lasting several hours.

Polling Centres within the Wa Municipality recorded low numbers, according to the EC, where the rainfall disrupted the exhibition process as voters felt reluctant to show up for the exercise.

EC officials who did not have rain coats or protective gears were spotted seeking protection under sheds and in nearby houses to the polling centres.

Speaking to the GNA, the Upper West Regional Director of EC, Mr Ali Osman, confirmed that the rainfall affected the turnout, but expressed optimism it would improve in the coming days.

He said the heavy showers experienced over the entire region caused all the 1,054 polling stations to register low numbers in the first day of the nationwide exhibition exercise.

“I think the reason why we are recording this low numbers are as a result of the rainfall across the region, but I am very optimistic that starting from tomorrow (Wednesday) the whole process will move on smoothly for as to finish the exhibition within the stipulated time,” he said.

At the Mangu Methodist Primary Polling Station “A” in the Wa Municipality, the register contained 764 names, but as at the time the GNA visited the station at about 12 noon, only 13 people had come to check their details.

Also at the Kambali Primary “B” Polling Station, only seven people had checked their personal data out of 659 names on the register at about 1300 hours.

By 1315 hours at St Andrews Primary polling Centre at Wa, Konta the EC officials were yet to report to the Centre and there was no one in sight waiting for the exercise.

Mr Andrews Owusu Sekyere, one EC official at the Sokpereyiri Polling Station said in addition to the rains, inadequate information on the exhibition was also a factor.

“The advertisement of the voters’ register exhibition is a bit low since most of the residents say they are not aware of any exercise.

“I suggest next time the EC should make sure they engage some of the local radio stations to advertise in the local languages, but not to focus on only television”.

The exhibition is for prospective voters to verify their personal details during the exercise slated for one week and make amendments where necessary.

The 2019 registration captured about 1.2 million people, which added up to about 15. 8 million existing voters, bringing the total provisional register to 17 million.

