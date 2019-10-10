news, story, article

Agona -Nyakrom (C/R), Oct. 10, GNA - Traditional authorities have been tasked to join the crusade against corruption by forming anti-corruption educational groups in their communities to campaign against all forms of corrupt practices in the society.

Their contribution towards the full realization of the country’s social, economic, religious and cultural aspirations is important because they are revered by society.

Mr. Sekyi Sam, Agona West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said this at a durbar organized by the NCCE at Agona-Nyakrom to sensitise Queen-mothers drawn from the Agona Nsaba and the Aona-Nyakrom Traditional Areas on matters affecting national progress.

It formed part of NCCE's Anti-Corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP) to sensitize them on the issues of corruption and to promote good governance.

Mr Sam said the introduction of the Whistle Blowers law was purposefully designed to involve all citizens in the efforts at making Ghana a corruption-free nation.

On Health Insurance, Mr Isaac Okru Nelson, Public Relations Officer of the Agona District branch of the NHIA, commended the Queen-mothers for their high sense of nationalism coupled with their deep motherly love for nation building.

Mr Nelson said the assurance given by the Queen-mothers would serve as a great source of encouragement to propel workers of the NHIA in the district to work harder to maintain and sustain the health of people in their operational areas.

Mr Nelson appealed to the Queen-mothers not to hesitate to point out the mistakes of the NHIA employees in the district to assist them to correct their shortfalls.

The PRO had earlier distributed more than 120 handouts containing all the guidelines governing the operation of the policy to the participants.

Nana Tutuah V, President of the Agonaman Traditional Council Queen-Mothers Association, who presided over the function, assured both the NCCE and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) of the Queen-mothers’ readiness to involve themselves in vital national educational activities.

