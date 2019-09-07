news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Talensi (U/E), Sept. 7, GNA – Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on Civil and Public Servants to put aside their political interests and support the Government to carry out its development agenda.

“For any municipality, district or community to develop it behoves on the technocrats as public servants to support their political leaders with their technical know-how to bring development to their respective areas,” she said.

Madam Abayage made the call when she met staff of the Nabdam and Talensi district assemblies at Tongo, on Friday, during her tour of the districts to inspect finished and ongoing projects.

She inspected dams constructed under the One Village One Dam and called on the beneficiary communities to take good care of them.

She said continuous maintenance would ensure their longer lifespan to serve them during the dry season.

Madam Abayage assured the people of government’s plans to provide them with school infrastructure, boreholes, and the Community Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds to ensure healthcare delivery.

After inspecting a CHPS compound at Sakote, she assured the community of the provision of additional accommodation to attract health workers to serve the people.

At the Talensi District, the Minister inspected a CHPS compound that had an Out Patients Department, Maternity and Labour Wards, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Unit, and a Dispensary to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

She expressed satisfaction with the projects and said they would help in the development of the rural areas and improve living conditions there.

Alhaji Mahamadu Assibi Azonko, the Chief Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, urged Public Servants to desist from indulging in active politics while in service as it goes against the rules of the Local Government Service.

He advised them to resign before engaging in active political activities as refusal to do so would result in their interdiction.

GNA