Karaga, Sept. 28, GNA - Provisional results for the Karaga Constituency indicates that Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy, has won the NPP primaries in that constituency.



Dr Amin Adam polled 385 votes to beat three other aspirants. They include Dr Baba Sayuti, who polled 78 votes, Mr Alhassan Abdulai, four votes and Mr Suleman Ibn Sa-eed, two votes.

GNA