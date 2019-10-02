news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Oct. 2 GNA - The President's nominee for Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Prosper Kofi Pi -Bansah has received 100 per cent endorsement from the Assembly members.

All 41 members of the Assembly voted for him

Mr Pi-Basah was grateful to the President for the opportunity and pledged to work with all for rapid development of the Municipality.

He also promised to continue the projects started by his predecessor, saying “nation building is a process not an event."

Mr Pi- Bansah said he would work hard to improve the sanitation conditions in the Municipality and urged the Assembly members to enforce the sanitation by-laws in their various electoral areas.

He promised to improve security and ensure that the road network in the Municipality was improved and would work with stakeholders to generate enough revenue to execute development projects in the Municipality.

He also called for support from all Assembly members and traditional leaders.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, urged the Assembly members to support the new MCE in the discharge of his duty for the progress of the Municipality and the region.

Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament, Ho Central, also urged the Assembly members to offer the needed support to the new MCE devoid of partisanship so that the Municipality could see rapid development.

Mr Pi- Bansah took the official oath, the oath of allegiance and the oath of secrecy administered by a magistrate.

