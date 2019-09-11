news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bibiani (W/N), Sept. 11, GNA - Mr Gibson Peter Twum, a member of the Communication Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)in the Western North Region, has appealed to the Attorney General to prosecute all corrupt politicians in the country.



This, he noted would serve as deterrent to others who intend to indulge in the canker, which had eaten deep in the Ghanaian society.

Mr Twum who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bibiani, stated that the government was doing everything in its capacity to reduce corrupt practices in the society.

He pointed out that many of the corrupt allegations made against the Nana Akufo Addo led government were not true, yet they should be investigated to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

All corrupt politicians should be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others, Mr Twum said.

GNA