By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Nov 1, GNA - Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has stated that the progress of Africa depends on good leadership.

"Ghana and Africa as a whole have great resources. The real problem is how to harness these resources towards the continent's progress."

The former President said this last night, at the launch of a fund raising musical concert by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, which is to be held on December 7 this year, 2019 in Accra, to support the Kufuor Centre for Leadership and governance.

He said no matter the extent of resources a region had, it only took good leadership to unearth those resources.

Former President Kufuor said his passion for progress in Ghana and Africa inspired him to come up with the Centre for Leadership project, adding that it would dedicate resources towards grooming leaders that would ensure the continent's growth.

He said a building put up for the centre in Accra needed funding in order to be completed on time, and appealed to individuals, organisations and all other stakeholders to come aboard and help complete the project.

The former President also appealed to organisers of the pending concert to put in their best, in order to raise the needed funds for the project.

He said while the building was funded by the foundation so far, it needed support to be completed on time.

Nana Kwame Ampadu, legendary Ghanaian musician, on behalf of other musicians who graced the launch, urged his colleagues to extend the show to other regions of the country, in order to support the grand initiative that was commenced by the former President.

He described the centre as a laudable initiative that needed to be supported, and urged fellow musicians to come aboard and do the same.

Mr Kwesi Tenkorang, Head of Marketing, Primeval Media, organisers of the pending musical event, said his organisation was glad to partner the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to promote the event and it would also celebrate works of achievers whom he termed, "giants" in society.

The John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, was formed by the former President in 2010.

It seeks to promote good governance, and socio-economic progress in Ghana and the entire African continent.

