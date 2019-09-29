news, story, article

Mensakrom (C/R), Sept. 29, GNA – Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, and former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has won the Agona East New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries with 267 votes.



He beat the other two contenders; Dr Kennedy K. Abrokwa, Senior Lecturer of GIMPA and an Economist, and Mr Prince Yaw Essah, Senior Official of the Ghana Tourism Authority, in the election, which saw 570 delegates voting at Agona Mensakrom.

Dr Abrokwa obtained 175, while Mr Essah had 127 votes. One vote was rejected.

Prof. Yankah said the primaries had given him and his team the impetus, zeal, courage and determination to go the extra mile to support the NPP to win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

He thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to represent the NPP and commended the two contestants for a clean campaign.

Prof. Yankah expressed his desire to serve the people to help improve education, health, road infrastructure, job creation and welfare of women and children in the Constituency.

He called for unity, mutual understanding and tenacity of purpose, which were the panacea for improved Party structures at the grassroots to power the NPP to victory in the General Election.

Dr Abrokwa, on his part, congratulated Prof. Yankah for the victory and offered to strongly team-up with him to defeat the National Democratic Congress sitting Member of Parliament, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyer, in the coming elections.

However, Mr Essah, who left unceremoniously, was later said to have assured his supporters of his readiness to work with the winner.

The election was supervised by the Agona East District Officer of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Patience Shebrah.

Addressing the supporters afterwards, Madam Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, the Central Regional Women’s Organizer of NPP, congratulated the delegates for the peaceful election and commended the supporters of the two contestants for comporting themselves.

She said the delegates had spoken and no one could challenge their decision adding that it was meant to strengthen the internal democratic governance of the Party.

She asked the supporters to work hard to sustain the socio-economic gains made by government to improve the welfare of women.

