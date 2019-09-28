news, story, article

Cape Coast, Sept. 28, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, has been elected as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona East Constituency at the Party's primary held on Saturday.



He polled 267 votes to beat two other contestants, Kennedy Abrokwa who bagged 175 and Prince Yaw Essah who who had 127 votes during The NPP primary which saw 570 delegates voting with a rejected vote.

At Cape Coast South, the Mayor of Cape Coast, Mr. Ernest Arthur got the nod with 271 of the 514 votes cast.

His two contenders, Mr. Emmanuel Andoh Perry Mensah had 133 and Ekow Dsane Selby got 110.

Earlier, Mr. Barron Kojo Mensah and Stephen Jefferey Essien Dadson stepped down and declared their support for the three.

Dr Rashid Etuaful was the preferred candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency,

He had 441 followed by Reverend Ransford Kwesi Nyarko who is the District Chief Executive for the Area with 232 votes with Mr. Debrah Odoom polling 67 while Richard Hagan had one vote.

Dr Samuel Joe Acquah the sole candidate for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) was declared winner by popular acclamation by the 799 delegates.

The NPP Primary held across the country for Constituencies with no sitting Members of Parliament, is being held early to give the winners enough time to campaign.

GNA