news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Duakwa (C/R), Aug. 7, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah has submitted nomination forms to contest the upcoming Agona East New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries scheduled for September 29.

The forms were received by Mr Solomon Asamoah, the Chairman of Agona East NPP election Committee; and Mr Kwesi Kumi Kwansah, Research and Election Officer.

Mr Kwansah read portions of the rules and regulations on the parliamentary primaries that can disqualify or qualify a member of the party to contest the primaries.

“Contestants who will lose the primaries cannot afford to contest as an Independent or on another political party’s ticket as parliamentary candidate to contest the elections or could face severe sanctions from the regional and national executives of the party”, he said.

Addressing the media after submitting his forms, Prof Yankah said when given the nod he will wrestle the Parliamentary seat from the NDC which has held it for over eight years.

He said he was inspired to contest the seat to help alleviate the suffering of the people of Agona East from extreme poverty adding that he would spend only one term and hand over to the young ones.

Prof Yankah, who is also the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, said he would focus on education, health, roads, electricity and sanitation concerns when given the nod.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him to lead the NPP to wrestle the seat from NDC in the 2020.

Prof Yankah urged the supporters of the aspirants not to use insulting language and other utterances that could inflame passions to disturb the peace and stability of the area.

The Minister of State said the Agona East needed a united front to go all out to defeat NDC in the coming elections adding that without understanding, humility, selflessness and spirit of togetherness it would be difficult to achieve a landslide victory in 2020 elections.

Supporters and some delegates earlier marched through the principal streets of Agona Duakwa before handing over the nominations forms to the election Committee.

GNA