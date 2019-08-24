news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) on Saturday cast his ballot at Nungua in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Krowor Constituency parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after casting his ballot, Prof Alabi, who was one of the presidential aspirants in the February 23, Presidential Election of the NDC, urged delegates to go through the voting process peacefully.

He also called for Party unity to enable the NDC win the 2020 general election.

He said the parliamentary primaries election was an internal activity and that the main aim of the Party in the constituency was to take the Krowor seat in 2020.

He advised delegates and all Party members to rally behind anyone who emerged as winner of the parliamentary primaries to take the seat.

Mr Annan Sowah, a member of the NDC's Communication Team in the Krowor Constituency noted that the atmosphere had been very peaceful at the polling station, and that things were moving on well as expected.

He urged the delegates to vote based on their general observation and the potentials of the candidates.

The candidates in the NDC's Krowor Constituency parliamentary primary election are Mr Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo and Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

GNA