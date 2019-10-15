news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei



Koforidua, Oct 15, GNA - President Akufo-Addo has ended a three-day tour of the Eastern Region with a call on the third year SHS students to study hard to pass their WASCCE to shame critics of the free SHS policy.

He said being the first batch of the thousands of the beneficiaries of the free SHS, “the only way to affirm the importance of the policy is to make the marks to progress and shame the critics who said it would not work”.

Addressing a large crowd of students and Party faithful at the Koforidua Secondary Technical School Park to round off his three-day tour of the Region, President Akufo-Addo said “there are powerful political elements who are against the free SHS and you must work hard to prove them wrong”.

The President said every nation that had succeeded, had done so on the back of Education and therefore his government would continue to invest in education especially the sciences and technology to make knowledge and education widespread.

He announced that Koforidua Secondary Technical had been selected as the resource center for the Science Technology and Mathematics (STEM) Programme in the Region and promised to renovate the science laboratory and complete all other projects for the School.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Secondary and Technical Education, Dr Yaw Twumasi said the double track initiative was the best intervention adding that it benefited additional 150,000 students who would not have gotten access to SHS.

Earlier, the President inspected an ongoing youth training center at the Koforidua sports stadium as part of tour activities.

GNA