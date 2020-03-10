news, story, article

Tema, Mar 10, GNA - Mr Joseph Korto, Dean of the Presiding Members Association, Greater Accra Region, has commended President Akufo Addo for putting in pragmatic measures to contain the deadly coronavirus should Ghana record a case.



Mr Korto described as forward thinking and proactive, the setting aside of GH¢34 million by the Nana Addo led government towards the fight against coronavirus.

“If you think about the fact that by the grace of God our country has not been affected and yet our president has dedicated a whole chest towards emergency response, I think this is very forward and proactive. This president is proving that in deed the days when we used to sit down and allow events to overtake us before we react are over,” he said.

According to him, the President's forethought about the viral outbreak left no room for Ghanaians to be reactive, since the first gentleman of the land had taken the first step.

"Just like His Excellency has shown us, we must proactively do our bit to ensure that our country stays safe,” Mr Korto, who is also the Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, said.

The Gh¢34 million is part of emergency response plan that the Akuffo Addo government has set up in anticipation of possible escalation of the COVID-19 infection which started in China.

Already, the government has in place temperature detectors at the various entry points into the country including Kotoka International Airport and the Tema Port.

Government had also trained frontline health officials and readied them for any possible mercies and designated hospitals for any future cases.

"I am confident that even if an outbreak happens here, we will be able to contain it because of the government's practice state of preparedness," he said.

He urged Ghanaians to support the President and his government by contributing to efforts to ensure that the virus does not enter Ghana and cause havoc.

"These are the days that require serious personal hygiene; personal hygiene has always been important but this is the time that it is absolutely imperative,” Mr Korto said.

GNA