By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (U/E) Aug. 14, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo on Tuesday called on the Chiefs and People of the Bawku Municipal and its environs to maintain the peace by cooperating with the security agencies operating in the area.

He said it was commendable that peace in the area had been sustained for a long time, allowing for socio-economic growth.

The President gave the advice when he paid a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugragoe Azoka II, paramount Chief of the Bawku traditional area, as part of his two days working tour of the Upper East Region.

He told the people that he was visiting the area to interact with them and get first-hand information on the progress of government policies and their challenges, and find ways of addressing them to make it more beneficial.

“Policies, including the one village one dam and the free senior high school among others, has come to stay and government will do all it can to sustain them for beneficiaries to enjoy”, he said.

Speaking on security, the President said there was the need to beef up security at the country’s borders, especially the Bawku area, adding that, government would be recruiting about 4,500 police personnel, while more Military personnel would be deployed to the Ghana-Burkina Faso Border to beef up security as there were unrest in some parts of that country.

He reiterated government’s commitment to complete the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakum road in the Region, to promote the free movement of goods and services in the area.

“The government has seen the importance of the 103 kilometer road in the lives of the people in this area and plans to speedily complete it in order to promote the smooth running of the socio- economic activities of the people”.

He said the road was dear to governments’ heart since it contributes to feeding the food basket of the country, and based on that, the contract for its rehabilitation had been given out and an initial amount of 68 million Euros secured to start work on it.

Naba Azoka commended government for its social interventions, especially the free senior high school programme, planting food and jobs and subsidized fertilizer, which he said, had turned around the fortunes of the people, especially farmers in the area.

Naba Azoka said the planting for food and jobs would curtail the consistent migration of the youth to southern Ghana in search of non-existent jobs as it would help them farm twice in a year.

He called on the President to support the improvement of the Bawku Urban road structure to provide a good drainage system that would control the destructive effects of soil erosion caused by the heavy rains.

The President also paid a courtesy call on the Pusiga Naba, Naba Ibrahim Aguri IV and his elders and assured them that the area would be given the needed security since they were having issues on clear border demarcations with their Togo neighbours.

He later inspected the Kulungugu Bridge which is under construction in the Pusiga district.

The President was accompanied by Mr Leo Kaba, Ghana Ambassador to Togo, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Attorney general, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local government, Mr Mathew Kweku Prempehm Minister of Education, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda Minister of Aviations and Dr Afriyie Akoto Minister of Agriculture, among others.

