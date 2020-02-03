news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu (UW), Feb. 03, GNA - The Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional area, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to redeem his promise to construct a Municipal Hospital in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality to improve healthcare delivery.

He said the people of the area deserve quality healthcare delivery and that the construction of a Municipal hospital, equipped with modern facilities would improve conditions in the area.

He made the appeal in Tumu at the weekend during a durbar of chiefs and people of the area to mark the Centenary celebration of the Tumu skin and the enskinment of Kuoro Wokorei Kanton II and his successors.

The President promised the chiefs and people of Tumu a Municipal Hospital in March 2019, during the Paaragbielle festival of the Sissala people at Tumu when he was the guest of honour.

Kuoro Kanton VI said after the President's promise, nothing had been done to show that the President will redeem his promise.

The Tumu Kuoro therefore asked the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Sali to follow-up on the President’s promise and remind him of the need honour his promise to the people.

Kuoro Kanton VI also appealed to the government to take pragmatic steps to improve the poor road network in the area especially the Tumu-Wa road, which was left out of government’s critical roads.

He said the Tumu Customs Barrier needed urgent upgrade to improve revenue collection, while the area was in dire need of a dam for dry season farming.

Kuoro Kanton VI, who is also a member of the Council of State and President of the Upper West Region House of Chiefs, said infrastructure development was necessary in solving unemployment in the area.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, said the NPP government was people centred and assured that the national cake would be distributed equitably.

He appealed for lasting peace in the area to attract investors and commended the people of Tumu for the centenary celebration, which would continue to bond them as one people.

