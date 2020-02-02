news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to undertake a two-day working tour of the Savanah and Upper West regions from Monday, February 3, 2020.



He will start the visit from the Savannah Region with a call on the Kpembewura, Banbange Ndafoso IV, and inspect rehabilitated works at the Salaga Water System in the Salaga North Constituency.

The President will end the first day of his tour with the inspection of work on the Tamale-Salaga-Mankango road, and the Bunjai-Fulfulso road, and attend a durbar of the chiefs and people of Salaga North, at Kpalibe.

On Tuesday February 4, President Akufo-Addo will embark on his tour of the Upper West Region with a courtesy call on the Wa Na, followed by a visit to the family of the late Alhaji Sahanoon Mogtar, who served as a Member of the Council of State until his passing.

He will inspect ongoing works on the construction of a multi-purpose youth centre in Wa before departing to Kaleo to cut the sod for the commencement of a 17-megawatt peak solar plant to be located in Kaleo and Lawra.

The President will then proceed to inspect works on the Nandom-Hamile road to conclude his tour.

GNA